Hyman scored a goal Saturday in a 2-0 win over the Flames.

Lately, he's put up four points, including three goals, and fired 11 shots in his last three games. Hyman is a key cog in the Leafs' offense and his hard-scrabble approach is a perfect fit -- he digs pucks out for the team's stars. His current 20 points in 30 games projects to a mid-50s full season and that would be a new career mark. The 28-year-old is a valuable fantasy role player, despite being down the power-play depth chart.