Hyman produced a power-play assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Hyman had the secondary helper on Auston Matthews' third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old Hyman has a goal and four assists in his last five outings. For the season, the Toronto native has posted 26 points (five on the power play), 98 shots on net, 61 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 37 contests.
