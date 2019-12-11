Hyman scored an empty-net goal and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Hyman put any chance of a Canucks comeback out of reach with his sixth goal of the year. He's scored four times in his last three games. For the year, the Toronto native has seven points and 30 shots on goal through 13 appearances. A top-six role with the Maple Leafs' potent offense should make Hyman of interest to fantasy owners.