Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Eligible to return
Hyman has finished serving his two-game suspension and will be eligible to return Saturday against the Panthers.
The Maple Leafs' forward sat out two games following his hit on Bruins' defenseman, Charlie McAvoy, but Hyman figures likely to draw back into the lineup Saturday now that his suspension has run its course. Expect the rugged forward to reclaim his spot on Toronto's top line.
