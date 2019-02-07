Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Enjoying life on top line
Hyman scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Senators.
While the 26-year-old is far overshadowed by current linemates John Tavares and Mitch Marner in the raw talent department, Hyman is providing solid numbers of his own, scoring two goals and five points in the last three games and eight points (three goals, five helpers) in 11 games since returning to the lineup from an ankle injury. As long as he's doing the dirty work on the Leafs' top even-strength unit -- Hyman has 17 hits in those 11 games -- coach Mike Babcock will be inclined to keep the line together, preserving the winger's fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...