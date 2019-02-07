Hyman scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

While the 26-year-old is far overshadowed by current linemates John Tavares and Mitch Marner in the raw talent department, Hyman is providing solid numbers of his own, scoring two goals and five points in the last three games and eight points (three goals, five helpers) in 11 games since returning to the lineup from an ankle injury. As long as he's doing the dirty work on the Leafs' top even-strength unit -- Hyman has 17 hits in those 11 games -- coach Mike Babcock will be inclined to keep the line together, preserving the winger's fantasy value.