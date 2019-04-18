Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Exits Game 4 with injury
Hyman departed Wednesday's game with an injury, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
No update was offered on Hyman after the contest, so his availability for Friday's Game 5 versus the Bruins remains unclear. If he can't play, Nicolas Petan is the other forward currently on the roster who could draw in.
