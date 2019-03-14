Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Expected to play Friday
Head coach Mike Babcock said Thursday that he expects Hyman (illness) to be ready for Friday's home clash against the Flyers, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Hyman missed Wednesday's game due to the illness, and his availability for Friday was unclear. The 26-year-old has run his point total up to 32 in 59 games this campaign. As always, check on the winger's status closer to puck drop, but expect Hyman resuming his first line role Friday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Out Wednesday with flu•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Ready to rock•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Probable despite missing practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Tallies twice in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Three goals in last three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Registers goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...