Head coach Mike Babcock said Thursday that he expects Hyman (illness) to be ready for Friday's home clash against the Flyers, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Hyman missed Wednesday's game due to the illness, and his availability for Friday was unclear. The 26-year-old has run his point total up to 32 in 59 games this campaign. As always, check on the winger's status closer to puck drop, but expect Hyman resuming his first line role Friday.