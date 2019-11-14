Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Felt strong in season debut
Hyman (knee) played 17:34 in his season debut Wednesday against the Islanders. He had one hit and one shot on goal.
"Felt good, felt strong," Hyman told reporters after the game. "I didn't worry about my knee, which was good." Hyman is a puck retriever, something desperately needed on a team with a lot of finesse players. Let him get his ice legs under him a couple more games before activating him.
