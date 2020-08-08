Hyman scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets in Game 4.

Hyman capped a three-goal stretch over 3:34 in the third period as the Maple Leafs erased the Blue Jackets' 3-0 lead. Hyman's tally forced overtime, where Auston Matthews completed the comeback in victorious fashion. The 28-year-old Hyman has three points, 12 shots and nine hits through four games in the series.