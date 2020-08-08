Hyman scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets in Game 4.
Hyman capped a three-goal stretch over 3:34 in the third period as the Maple Leafs erased the Blue Jackets' 3-0 lead. Hyman's tally forced overtime, where Auston Matthews completed the comeback in victorious fashion. The 28-year-old Hyman has three points, 12 shots and nine hits through four games in the series.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Back at practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Trending in right direction•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Absent from practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Hoping to re-sign beyond current deal•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Hits 20-goal mark again•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Points in six straight games•