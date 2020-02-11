Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Game-time call Tuesday
Hyman (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against Arizona but is expected to play, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com report.
Hyman has 12 points over his last 11 games and hasn't missed a contest since being activated off injured reserve in early November. If the 27-year-old can't dress, Pontus Aberg could slide into the lineup.
