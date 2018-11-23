Hyman's absence from Thursday's practice was not injury related, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

The Maple Leafs' forward missed Thursday's practice to get some rest, receiving what's commonly referred to today as a "maintenance day". However, Hyman's absence also provided a rehabbing Auston Matthews with more practice time which was obviously a fruitful byproduct. All that to say the rugged winger's status for Friday's game is not in jeopardy according to head coach Mike Babcock, and the 26-year-old should be in the lineup to face the Blue Jackets in what would be his 23rd game of 2018-19. Meanwhile, in his first 22 contests, Hyman has produced three goals and 10 points.