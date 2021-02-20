Hyman (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Hyman missed Thursday's game versus Ottawa with an undisclosed injury, but he'll return to his usual top-six role for Saturday's contest. The 28-year-old winger has picked up 10 points through 17 games this campaign.
