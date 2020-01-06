Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Great season continues
Hyman scored his 10th goal of the season Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Islanders.
Hyman has 16 points in 24 games, which translates into a 55-point pace. But he missed a lot of time as he recovered from ACL surgery last spring. Still, Hyman is having an exceptional year and should equal his career mark of 41 points, even with the missed games. There's real value in that production over the second half.
