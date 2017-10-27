Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Growing game alongside stars
Hyman scored his fourth goal of the season in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
He continues to see time beside Auston Matthews and has delivered six points in 10 games. Hyman fits coach Mike Babcock's game to a T, so he'll continue to get top-line exposure going forward. And at this point, Hyman is tracking toward a 50-point season. That's valuable on a deep fantasy lineup.
