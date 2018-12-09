Hyman has been suspended two games for interference on Boston's Charlie McAvoy, per the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

This ruling is in response to Hyman's late hit on McAvoy in Saturday's 6-3 road loss. Hyman didn't have a history of such infractions, so it may come as a surprise that he's been assessed a two-game ban, but at any rate, the winger won't be eligible to play again until Saturday's road game against the Panthers.