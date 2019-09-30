Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Heads to IR
Hyman (knee) was designated for injured reserve Monday.
Hyman is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in late April. The initial timeline had Hyman coming back in late October, so his placement on injured reserve isn't surprising. Hyman has been skating, though, so he's making progress in his rehab and may make a quicker return than expected. The 27-year-old winger posted 41 points in 71 games last year, and he should have a significant role once he's back at full speed.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Starts skating•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Out six months with torn ACL•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Returns late in Game 4•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Exits Game 4 with injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Hits new career mark in last game•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Big night in win over Panthers•
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.