Hyman (knee) was designated for injured reserve Monday.

Hyman is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in late April. The initial timeline had Hyman coming back in late October, so his placement on injured reserve isn't surprising. Hyman has been skating, though, so he's making progress in his rehab and may make a quicker return than expected. The 27-year-old winger posted 41 points in 71 games last year, and he should have a significant role once he's back at full speed.