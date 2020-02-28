Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Hits 20 goal mark again
Hyman scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over Florida.
The goal was Hyman's 20th of the season in just his 46th game; it's his second straight 20-goal season. Since Jan. 12, he has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in his last 20 games. Check your wire -- Hyman can help.
