Hyman scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Hyman also took a puck to the head that had him down on the ice for a short while. Thankfully, he didn't miss any ice time. It would have been a huge loss for the Leafs if he wasn't ready for the start of the playoffs. Hyman finished the season with a career-best 41 points (21 goals, 20 assists).