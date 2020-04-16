Hyman -- who is signed through the 2020-21 campaign -- would like to stick with Toronto long term, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Hyman almost certainly would have reached the 40-point mark for the third straight year were it not for the league shutdown, though he could still reach that threshold if the league resumes the regular season. The 27-year-old is a relatively cheap option for the cap-strapped Leafs at just $2.25 million AAV.