Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Huge night powers win
Hyman scored two goals and added an assist Saturday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.
His first goal was controversial -- a video review showed the puck crossed the goal line before the net got knocked off its moorings. Hyman is a difference maker when he's on the ice, but his fantasy value is mediocre. He's one of those better in a real arena than fantasy one guys.
