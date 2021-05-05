Hyman (knee) returned to practice in a non-contact capacity Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Hyman will need to be cleared for contact before rejoining Toronto's lineup, but he's clearly trending in the right direction. The 28-year-old winger racked up 15 goals and 33 points in 43 games before suffering a sprained knee April 18 versus Vancouver.
