Hyman collected a goal and an assist with a team-leading six shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Hyman helped the Maple Leafs build a 2-0 lead by the midway point of the first period, setting up Auston Matthews' goal to open the scoring at 4:40 and adding a tally of his own six minutes later. Hyman has been on a nice run as of late, collecting four goals and four assists -- all at even strength -- over his last seven games.