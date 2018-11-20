Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Lights lamp twice against Jackets
Hyman scored twice, including the game-winner, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
He came into the night with only one goal in 20 games and no points at all in his last five, but Hyman snapped his slump in impressive fashion. He'll have a decent fantasy floor in season-long leagues as long as he remains on a line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner, but Hyman's inconsistency makes him a better tournament play in DFS.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...