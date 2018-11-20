Hyman scored twice, including the game-winner, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

He came into the night with only one goal in 20 games and no points at all in his last five, but Hyman snapped his slump in impressive fashion. He'll have a decent fantasy floor in season-long leagues as long as he remains on a line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner, but Hyman's inconsistency makes him a better tournament play in DFS.