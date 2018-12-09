Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: May face supplemental discipline
The NHL Department of Player Safety may suspend Hyman for a late hit on Boston's Charlie McAvoy during Saturday's win over the Bruins, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Hyman was ejected for his hit, and McAvoy briefly left the game to be evaluated but returned to the bench in the final minutes. Hyman's not a repeat offender so he wouldn't face a lengthy ban. Expect a judgement to be handed down soon with the Maple Leafs' next game on Tuesday against the Hurricanes.
More News
