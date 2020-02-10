Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Missing from practice Monday
Hyman was held out of practice with what the team classified as "bumps/bruises", Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
While the club didn't specifically call Hyman's absence a maintenance day, his prognosis would seem to indicate he won't miss any time. Still, fantasy owners will likely want to circle back prior to Tuesday's clash with Arizona just to be safe. The 27-year-old will need to avoid any extended absences if he is going to reach the 40-point mark for the third consecutive season.
