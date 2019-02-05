Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Multi-point effort Monday
Hyman assisted on two even-strength goals in Monday's 6-1 blowout win over Anaheim.
Monday marked Hyman's first multi-assist game of the campaign. The 26-year-old is now up to nine goals and 21 points in 42 games but has only racked up 81 shots, which could explain his low goal total. Hyman will hope to make it three games in a row with a point when he and the Leafs face Ottawa on Wednesday.
