Hyman scored a goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Hyman struck at 7:19 of the first period to open the scoring, and the Maple Leafs never looked back. The 28-year-old winger is up to six goals, 13 points, a plus-12 rating, 50 shots on net and 39 hits in 21 contests. Hyman's a supporting player on offense, but his rougher style of play can keep him in the fantasy conversation.