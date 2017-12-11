Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Nifty tip-in delivers win
Hyman scored the Leafs' only goal in a 1-0 shutout of Edmonton on Sunday night.
The goal came on the game's first shift. Jake Gardiner fired a point shot and Hyman was Zach-on-the-spot with a beauty tip. It was Hyman's sixth goal and first in seven games. He's pacing toward a 40-point season, so he does bring value to deep formats. Unfortunately, Hyman doesn't deliver anything but even-strength points, so his production is a bit hollow.
