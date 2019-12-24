Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Notches three helpers in win
Hyman picked up three assists in Monday's 8-6 win over the Hurricanes.
All his points came in the third period as the Leafs rallied from a 5-3 deficit. Hyman has now put together back-to-back three-point performances, giving him eight goals and 14 points through 19 games on the year.
