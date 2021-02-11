Hyman scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Hyman had the secondary helper on Ilya Mikheyev's third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner, and then added the insurance goal into the empty cage. The 28-year-old Hyman added three shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating, getting involved in nearly every aspect of the game. The Toronto native has four goals, five assists, a plus-11 rating, 14 PIM, 35 shots and 26 hits through 14 appearances this season. Hyman has seen time on the Maple Leafs' top line with Joe Thornton (ribs) out, so the former is worth a look in many fantasy formats.