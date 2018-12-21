Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Out at least three weeks
Hyman (ankle) will be sidelined for a minimum of three weeks, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
This is a big blow for the Maple Leafs, as Hyman has been a solid secondary source of scoring for Toronto this season, notching seven goals and 15 points in 32 appearances. The 26-year-old winger will undoubtedly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his absence.
