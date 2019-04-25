Hyman is scheduled to undergo surgery Monday to repair a torn ACL that he sustained in the opening playoff series against the Bruins. The Maple Leafs are expecting him to be out at least six months.

Assuming the timetable sticks, Hyman will likely miss all of training camp, and it'll be a close call in terms of his readiness for Opening Night. The top-six winger played in all seven games of the conference quarterfinals, adding an even-strength goal, four blocked shots and 24 hits.