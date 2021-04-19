Hyman suffered a sprained MCL and will miss at least the next two weeks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Hyman took a brutal knee-to-knee hit from Alexander Edler on Sunday which resulted in a two-game suspension for the Canucks defenseman. A two-week timeline means that the earliest Hyman can return is with fewer than 10 games remaining in the regular season. The 28-year-old has racked up 33 points and a plus-19 rating in 43 games this season.