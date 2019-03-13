Hyman will sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Blackhawks due to the flu.

Hyman's owners will miss a juicy matchup against a Chicago club that's surrendering 3.70 goals per game -- second-most in the league. Don't expect the top-line winger to be knocked out too long, with his next chance to return coming Friday against the Flyers. Nicolas Petan will likely emerge from the press box to fill in for Hyman on Wednesday.