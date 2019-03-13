Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Out Wednesday with flu
Hyman will sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Blackhawks due to the flu.
Hyman's owners will miss a juicy matchup against a Chicago club that's surrendering 3.70 goals per game -- second-most in the league. Don't expect the top-line winger to be knocked out too long, with his next chance to return coming Friday against the Flyers. Nicolas Petan will likely emerge from the press box to fill in for Hyman on Wednesday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Ready to rock•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Probable despite missing practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Tallies twice in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Three goals in last three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Registers goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Enjoying life on top line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...