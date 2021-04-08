Hyman scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win over Montreal on Wednesday. He also had three blocks, one shot and one hit.

Hyman assisted on Auston Matthews' goal 54 seconds into the game, then he added one of his own midway through the third period, knocking home a rebound for the eventual game-winner. Hyman has collected two goals and five assists over his last six games.