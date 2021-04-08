Hyman scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win over Montreal on Wednesday. He also had three blocks, one shot and one hit.
Hyman assisted on Auston Matthews' goal 54 seconds into the game, then he added one of his own midway through the third period, knocking home a rebound for the eventual game-winner. Hyman has collected two goals and five assists over his last six games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Contributes power-play helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Collects assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Keys fast start in Winnipeg•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Continues to show value•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Strikes twice Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Scores in third straight•