Play

Hyman scored a goal on a team-leading six shots while dishing out two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Toronto.

The offense has been a little inconsistent for Hyman since he returned from injury in mid-November. However, the six shots he managed on Wednesday matched his season high, and his three goals in 11 games put him on a similar pace to last year's 21-goal output.

More News
Our Latest Stories