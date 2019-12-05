Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Picks up third goal
Hyman scored a goal on a team-leading six shots while dishing out two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Toronto.
The offense has been a little inconsistent for Hyman since he returned from injury in mid-November. However, the six shots he managed on Wednesday matched his season high, and his three goals in 11 games put him on a similar pace to last year's 21-goal output.
