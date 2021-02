Hyman (undisclosed) had an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.

Hyman missed Saturday's contest against Calgary but suited up Wednesday on Toronto's top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. His assist came on William Nylander's game-tying goal with 1:28 left in regulation. The 28-year-old has four goals and seven assists in 19 games this season.