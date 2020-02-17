Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Points in six straight games
Hyman scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.
Hyman remains hot with a six-game point streak that's yielded four goals and three helpers for the winger. The 27-year-old is up to 33 points, 85 shots and a plus-7 rating in 41 contests overall. He'll continue to have plenty of fantasy value in his current top-line role alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.
