Hyman (undisclosed) missed practice Monday, but coach Mike Babcock believes he'll suit up for Monday's game against the Lightning, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Maple Leafs are going to need all hands on deck to compete with the league's best team, but luckily it sounds like Hyman won't have to miss this one. Still, those relying on the top-line winger in fantasy should check in prior to puck drop to confirm his status. Koshan added that should Hyman sit, Tyler Ennis would move up in the lineup while creating a fourth-line opening for Trevor Moore.