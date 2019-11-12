Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Ready for season debut
Hyman (knee) will make his season debut Wednesday against the Islanders, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Hyman has yet to play this year while recovering from offseason surgery, but the Maple Leafs won't waste any time easing him back in, as he's expected to take on a prominent role in his 2019-20 debut, skating on Toronto's second line and second power-play unit against the Islanders. The 27-year-old winger was pretty productive last campaign, notching 21 goals and 41 points in 71 games, so he's definitely worth a look in most formats if he's still available on your league's waiver wire.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.