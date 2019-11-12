Hyman (knee) will make his season debut Wednesday against the Islanders, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Hyman has yet to play this year while recovering from offseason surgery, but the Maple Leafs won't waste any time easing him back in, as he's expected to take on a prominent role in his 2019-20 debut, skating on Toronto's second line and second power-play unit against the Islanders. The 27-year-old winger was pretty productive last campaign, notching 21 goals and 41 points in 71 games, so he's definitely worth a look in most formats if he's still available on your league's waiver wire.