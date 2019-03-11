Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Ready to rock
Hyman (undisclosed) will play in Monday's home game against the Lightning, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Hyman had missed Monday's pre-game skate, but was spotted on the ice for warm ups and will suit up. The 26-year-old will remain alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner on the Leafs' top line. Hyman has been a solid fantasy asset recently, racking up three points in his last three games.
