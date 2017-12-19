Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Records two assists in win
Hyman picked up two assists through 19:25 of ice time during Tuesday's 8-1 win over Carolina.
The industrious winger is a relentless puck hound in the offensive zone and has proven to be capable of creating space and generating scoring opportunities for himself and teammates. Unfortunately, it hasn't consistently translated to scoresheet appearances, as Hyman has just six goals and 18 points for the campaign. In the majority of settings those numbers don't tilt the fantasy scales, but he's still worth a look in deeper formats.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Nifty tip-in delivers win•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Scores fifth goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Growing game alongside stars•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Skating on top line again•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Signs four-year, $9 million extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Scores another shortie•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...