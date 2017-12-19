Hyman picked up two assists through 19:25 of ice time during Tuesday's 8-1 win over Carolina.

The industrious winger is a relentless puck hound in the offensive zone and has proven to be capable of creating space and generating scoring opportunities for himself and teammates. Unfortunately, it hasn't consistently translated to scoresheet appearances, as Hyman has just six goals and 18 points for the campaign. In the majority of settings those numbers don't tilt the fantasy scales, but he's still worth a look in deeper formats.