Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Registers goal
Hyman scored a goal and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's loss to the Blues.
Hyman was looking for John Tavares in the slot with his pass, but it deflected off a Blues defender and into the back of the net. It all counts the same, as the Maple Leafs cut the Blues' lead to one and Hyman notched his 11th goal of the season. Hyman is working on Toronto's top line with Tavares and Mitch Marner, and he's working with those two and Auston Matthews on the power play, so he should continue to be an offensive threat moving forward.
