Hyman (ankle) was able to skate ahead of Wednesday's practice, though there is no timetable for his return, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

We can confirm that Hyman, who's missed the last five games, remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site. A solid two-way contributor, Hyman's fashioned seven goals and eight helpers through 32 games this season, but his perceived fantasy value has taken a major hit with the ankle injury to blame.