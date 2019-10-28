Hyman (knee) has yet to receive medical clearance and is likely still a week away from playing, per Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca.

Hyman is just six months removed from ACL surgery, so it shouldn't be a surprise he is still unavailable. Once cleared to play, the winger may be eased back into the game. Some figure Hyman will slot into a bottom-six role, but it's clear the team needs him in his regular role beside John Tavares (injured) and Mitch Marner. Either way, Dmytro Timashov or Trevor Moore will likely be relegated to the press box.