Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Returns late in Game 4
Hyman (undisclosed) retook the ice late in Game 4, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
Fortunately, it appears Hyman has avoided a major issue and should be available to play in Game 5 on Friday. He should continue in his duties on the top line flanking John Tavares and Mitch Marner.
