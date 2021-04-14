Hyman scored a goal on his lone shot and added an assist Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary.
Hyman got the Maple Leafs on the board midway through the first period, gathering a carom off the end boards and stuffing it inside the post before Calgary netminder Jacob Markstrom could get over. Hyman also set up Alexander Kerfoot's game-tying goal 6:17 into the third period. The 28-year-old will take a season-best six-game point streak (three goals, six assists) into Thursday's matchup against Winnipeg, and he's hit the scoresheet in eight of his last nine contests.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Streak stretches to four games•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Picks up goal, helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Contributes power-play helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Collects assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Keys fast start in Winnipeg•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Continues to show value•