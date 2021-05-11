Hyman (knee) will miss Wednesday's clash with the Senators, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Hyman will be shelved for his 10th straight contest and will likely be held out of action until the postseason, as the team needs the cap space to activate Frederik Andersen (lower body) off long-term injured reserve. Despite having appeared in a mere 43 contests this year, the 28-year-old winger reached the 30-point mark for the fourth straight season and could be a decent fantasy option in postseason pools.