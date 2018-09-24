Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Ruled out Monday
Hyman (bruise) will not be in action against the Canadiens on Monday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Hyman is dealing with a bone bruise, which likely has the team taking an extra cautious approach about getting him back into the lineup. At this point, there is no reason to think this will affect the winger's availability for Opening Night against the Habs on Oct. 3.
