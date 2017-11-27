Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Scores fifth goal
Hyman netted a goal in Friday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes.
The goal ended Hyman's 13-game goal drought, giving him five goals and seven assists on the year. He also helped fill the scoresheet with two hits and a blocked shot. Hyman is on pace to surpass last season's total of 28 points. If he can string together more nights like these, then he should be worth more consideration, aside from the Selke.
